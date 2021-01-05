Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.