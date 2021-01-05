Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:PFG opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Several analysts have commented on PFG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.