Rockland Trust Co. Sells 394 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,433,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,881,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,799,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock opened at $413.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $425.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.42 and its 200-day moving average is $361.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.