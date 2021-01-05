Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,954 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $139,630.00. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $155.47.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSA shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

