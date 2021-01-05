Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 85.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 1,794.6% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,366 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Popular by 85.9% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after buying an additional 917,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Popular by 150.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 811,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after buying an additional 487,572 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the third quarter valued at about $7,211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 420.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.22. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.31 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

