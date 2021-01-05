Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) Director Robert Herdman Sells 12,300 Shares of Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$94,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,328.43.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$7.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.17 million and a PE ratio of -39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$7.55.

Get Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x safety wearable for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas and multi-gas diffusion cartridge for gas detection, and multi-gas pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.