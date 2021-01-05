Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 412 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $371.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.73. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $387.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

