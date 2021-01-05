Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 412 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $371.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.73. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $387.94.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
