Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.69. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

