Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CEO James Blome Sells 4,140 Shares of Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CEO James Blome sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $17,263.80.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. Calyxt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $157.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.34.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

