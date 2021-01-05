Sei Investments Co. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 47,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,717 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on URBN. ValuEngine lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.