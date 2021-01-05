AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch Purchases 3,000 Shares

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 3,000 shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at C$73,726,333.20.

Shares of BOS opened at C$15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.07. AirBoss of America Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.97 million and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$216.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

BOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

