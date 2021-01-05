Laneway Resources Limited (LNY.AX) (ASX:LNY) Insider Bradley Gordon Acquires 30,000,000 Shares

Laneway Resources Limited (LNY.AX) (ASX:LNY) insider Bradley Gordon purchased 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$240,000.00 ($171,428.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Laneway Resources Limited (LNY.AX) Company Profile
