Laneway Resources Limited (LNY.AX) (ASX:LNY) Insider Bradley Gordon Acquires 30,000,000 Shares

Laneway Resources Limited (LNY.AX) (ASX:LNY) insider Bradley Gordon purchased 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$240,000.00 ($171,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Laneway Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops gold and coal tenements in Australia and New Zealand. The company holds 100% interests in the Agate Creek gold project covering an area of approximately 647 square kilometers located in north Queensland; and the New Zealand gold project, which comprises an exploration permit covering an area of 58 square kilometers in the Hauraki Goldfield.

