EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in EchoStar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in EchoStar by 124.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EchoStar by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 33,364.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SATS. BidaskClub upgraded EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $43.73.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

