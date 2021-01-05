Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,983 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 164.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 195,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 399,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $124,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HY opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $975.19 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

