Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,506 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 148,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIF. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.70.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $16,710,784.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average is $124.60.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

