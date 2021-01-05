Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,758 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cardlytics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,879,000 after purchasing an additional 131,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, Director David Leslie Adams sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $291,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,058 shares of company stock worth $13,395,811. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

