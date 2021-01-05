Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.