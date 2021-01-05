Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $49,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,496.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 781.96 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $43.14.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

