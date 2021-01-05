Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (DF.TO) (TSE:DF) Trading Down 0.7%

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (DF.TO) (TSE:DF) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.92. Approximately 25,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 32,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.82.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (DF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DF)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

