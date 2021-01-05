Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Inspire Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.17.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $182.45 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $204.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,840,840 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

