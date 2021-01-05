Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded Comerica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.51.

NYSE CMA opened at $55.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $70.28.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $83,886,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after purchasing an additional 418,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Comerica by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 517,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after buying an additional 416,710 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

