Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

