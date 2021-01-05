Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,099 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.