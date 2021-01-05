EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells $360,230.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total transaction of $360,230.00.

Sergey Yezhkov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $348.06 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $360.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.18 and its 200 day moving average is $312.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

