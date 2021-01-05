Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GSX Techedu by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,167,000 after purchasing an additional 644,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GSX Techedu by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 143,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,530,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nomura cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $66.14.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $141.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.29 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.