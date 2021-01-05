Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 189,852 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,852 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Yamana Gold worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after buying an additional 6,791,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 410.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 62.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,561,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 988,820 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

