Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,036 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

