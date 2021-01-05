Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 10,564 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.