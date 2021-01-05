JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce $28.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.09 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $28.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $118.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.59 billion to $119.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $113.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $111.96 billion to $114.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Shares of JPM opened at $125.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $383.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 149,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 69,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.