172,714 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.89% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $319,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Radziwill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $1,605,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,801.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $5,309,959. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.39. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

