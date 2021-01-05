Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $200.72 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $205.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

