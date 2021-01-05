Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 408,360 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 408,360 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Shares of MPC opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $61.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

