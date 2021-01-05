Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,208 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $129.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,733 shares of company stock worth $1,049,324 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.