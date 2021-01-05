Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Given New $66.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $45.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,546,865.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock valued at $281,051,481 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

