$486.40 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report sales of $486.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.30 million and the highest is $489.70 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $448.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOKF. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist increased their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.86.

BOKF stock opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

