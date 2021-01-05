Comparing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) & Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Rapid7 -19.87% -60.46% -7.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Thinspace Technology and Rapid7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Rapid7 0 2 9 0 2.82

Rapid7 has a consensus target price of $70.64, indicating a potential downside of 21.32%. Given Rapid7’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Rapid7’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rapid7 $326.95 million 14.23 -$53.85 million ($0.74) -121.32

Thinspace Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7.

Summary

Rapid7 beats Thinspace Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and InsightOps that enables organizations to store and search data in real time. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with Snyk to deliver end-to-end application security to organizations developing cloud native applications. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

