The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce sales of $420.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $423.14 million and the lowest is $414.00 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $513.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

PLCE stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1,494.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

