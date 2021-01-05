Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,466 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,478 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $130.96. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $88.17 and a one year high of $257.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.