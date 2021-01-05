Morgan Stanley Sells 12,275 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Portland General Electric worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 101.9% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 149,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 75,427 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 211,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. ValuEngine raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE POR opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

