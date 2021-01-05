Morgan Stanley Sells 1,102,588 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,102,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Service Properties Trust worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 366,625 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 102,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.