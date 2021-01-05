Morgan Stanley Sells 15,784 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,784 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 131,394 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.