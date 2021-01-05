Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Freshpet worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $147.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,256.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

In other Freshpet news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $732,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.