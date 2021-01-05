Morgan Stanley Acquires 48,144 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of Intelligent Systems worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 136.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 126.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 302.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intelligent Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

