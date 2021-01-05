KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 92,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

KNOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

KNOP stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $486.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

