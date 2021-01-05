Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $49.15.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

