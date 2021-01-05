Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,526,193.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $322,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,760,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dynatrace by 189.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,795,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

