Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.08.

NVRO opened at $171.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,749 shares of company stock worth $4,056,616. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

