American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $150.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.88.

NYSE AXP opened at $118.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $445,235,000 after purchasing an additional 110,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,056 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $337,871,000 after purchasing an additional 108,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

