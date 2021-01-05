Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DT. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynatrace from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,526,193.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $322,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,760,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 15.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

