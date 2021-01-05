Morgan Stanley Sells 30,819 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at $225,391,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 24,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,952,260.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,559,161 shares in the company, valued at $203,376,524.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHVN stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

